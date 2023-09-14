How to Block Attacks in Mortal Kombat 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Mortal Kombat 1, you’re constantly on the receiving end of incoming attacks, so you’ll need to learn how to block if you want to stay alive long enough to turn the tables on your opponent. As ridiculous as it may sound, blocking is a difficult skill to master, but players who take the time to learn how to pull it off effectively will have a significant edge over their foes. Here’s how to block like a pro in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Block in Mortal Kombat 1

To block an attack in Mortal Kombat 1, hold the O key on your keyboard or the bottom-right shoulder trigger on your controller. Blocking will reduce most of the damage you receive from an attack but won’t absorb all of it. To make matters worse, your opponent’s Energy Meter will fill faster if they hit you while you’re blocking, allowing them to inflict harder-hitting combo attacks and special moves once they’ve finally pierced your defenses.

If you want to avoid the drawback of regular blocking, you’ll have to learn how to block flawlessly. To pull off what the game calls a “Flawless Block,” press the block button immediately before an attack hits you. Flawless blocks negate all the damage the attack would’ve dealt and don’t fill your opponent’s Energy Gauge, making them a much better alternative to regular blocks.

It’s also important to remember your position when you try to block an attack. In Mortal Kombat 1, attacks can be aimed at your feet, mid-section, or head, and you’ll have to make sure you’re in the correct blocking stance to dodge specific attacks. While you can avoid most attacks by crouching and blocking, jump attacks can still hit you, so you must stand up to deflect them. Fortunately, you can go from a crouch to a standing position while holding the block button, so you can deflect most attacks if you shift positions in time.

Learning the intricacies of blocking can help you turn the tables on reckless opponents who rush in and try to overwhelm you with rabid attacks. As long as you’re patient and watching for the right moment to strike, your foes will learn very quickly that the best offense is often a good defense.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023