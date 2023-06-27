How to Bring the Harvest Goddess to the Spring in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the most beautiful areas in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a forest and spring to the North of the map. It is surrounded by glowing giant flowers and next to the tree that houses the friendly nature sprites that seem to guide you through this journey. In the first spring season, the nature sprites bring you to the beautiful pond and explain that there was once a Goddess there that is trapped. So how do you bring the Harvest Goddess to the spring in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life? Follow along below.

Harvest Goddess Cutscenes

In other Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons titles, the Harvest Goddess is a recurring character you can interact with. However, in this story, it isn’t the same. There is a cutscene where she comes out of the pond but you don’t see her, the screen just goes white and she tells you that she can’t stay because she is needed elsewhere. Unfortunately for Harvest Goddess fans, she just has never really had much of a place in A Wonderful Life.

Wonders in Story of Seasons

The main point of the Goddess story in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is to draw attention to the wonders that the nature sprites keep track of. They tell you that the pond needs cleaned for the goddess to come back. The power of the wonders are what cleans the spring. These can be found in your bag menu and act as achievements within the game.

They aren’t labeled prior to reaching them so you won’t know how to uncover them all. Some of them are based on animals within your farm, such as obtaining new animals or breeding. Others are based on crops and interactions. Overall the game just wants to encourage you to interact with the people within the town, and really add to, expand, and improve your farm.