How to Change Exosuits in Exoprimal

Exoprimal has a vast array of dinosaurs to battle against and having the best Exosuits is vital to your survival, of course, I also know how important it is to switch Exosuits when needed. With the variety of suits to choose from, you will need to switch them every so often if you want the full gameplay experience of Exoprimal. This article will take you through how to actually change Exosuits in Exoprimal.

How to Switch Exosuits At Any Time in Exoprimal

In order to switch Exosuit you have to press a certain button/key in order to bring up the Exosuit menu and then select a suit. Within the menu you will also notice that the suits are split up into various sections, these are their roles. There are three roles in total and these are Assault, Tank, and Support — the good old classics. As for the button you have to press to bring up the menu I have listed these below for you.

PlayStation — Touchpad

— Touchpad Xbox — View Button (the little two joined rectangles/left of the Xbox Button)

— View Button (the little two joined rectangles/left of the Xbox Button) PC — T key

Being able to switch suits quickly is useful if you are in an extremely tough battle and need a combo of various roles. I recommend making sure your team has a balanced party of Exosuits if you are playing with others since it will allow for the most efficiency during a variety of battle situations.

The Exosuits themselves also all have an excellent appearance and the “Vigilant” in particular has to be one of the most intriguing sniper class designs I have seen in a while. Furthermore, “Nimbus” from the Support class also has a great design and it matches the mobility aspect of their Exosuit.

What is the Difference Between Default and Variant Exosuits in Exoprimal?

Throughout your playtime, you will eventually find out about Variant Exosuits and these are Exosuits that just have different attached weapons/gear. They will have some different playstyles compared to their regular counterparts. For example, one of “Barrage’s” Variant Exosuits is equipped with a Rocket Launcher that can deal even larger Area of Effect damage.

Now that you know how to change Exosuits, you can take advantage of whatever suit you would like to switch to on the battlefield at any time — watch your back for the dinos out there!

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023