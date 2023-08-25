How to Change Pilot Name in Armored Core 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to change your pilot name in Armored Core 6? At the beginning of the game, you’ll have the opportunity to enter a pilot name. You may have input it wrong (like I did), or maybe you got bored of your current name and want to change it. No worries, we’ve got you covered, as this guide will walk you through how to change your pilot name in Armored Core 6.

Can You Change Pilot Name in Armored Core 6?

Changing your pilot name in the Armored Core 6 is very simple and straightforward. While you are in the Garage, all you have to do is select “Display License Menu” by pressing Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox). This will bring you to a new menu where you can edit your emblem, check out archives and tips, and change your pilot name.

While you can change your name to whatever you want, I recommend choosing something cool that resembles a robot from another series. For example, I named my pilot Optimus Prime because Transformers is awesome.

Having a good pilot name doesn’t benefit anything in-game, but it does allow you to show off your personality to friends and other players. When playing online and in PVP battles, your opponent can see your pilot name, so make sure it’s a name you wouldn’t mind others reading. I know that when my opponent sees my name as Optimus Prime, they will know they are in for a rude awakening as I show off my mech skills.

That’s all there is to know about changing your pilot name in Armored Core 6. Besides a pilot name, the latest Armored Core game allows you to customize further and share mech designs with other players. Sharing mech designs is another excellent way to show friends some of your creativity, as you can make an incredible amount of different builds!

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023