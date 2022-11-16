A highly requested feature has been brought back by Modern Warfare 2 developers, and players are excited about it. Many new players to the Call of Duty franchise and some veterans may not know how to access it, but in this article, we will show you how to check your KD and stats on Modern Warfare 2.

How to Check K/D, Stats, and Combat Records in Modern Warfare 2

Thousands of players have been asking for this feature since Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28, and now fans will be able to get access to all their information. Many veterans put a lot of value into their performance, and now they will be able to get a closer look. To check your KD and stats in Modern Warfare 2, you will have to do the following:

Launch Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Click or press the main button menu next to the bell icon on the top right side of the screen.

Click on the Stats button at the end of the menu.

That is all players will do to access their stats in Modern Warfare 2. Thousands of players were disappointed when the game launched without this feature, and now they will be able to get a detailed look at how they are performing.

In a competitive game like Call of Duty, many players want to see firsthand what weapons or maps they are the best in, and now they will have the perfect tool to gather all this information.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season One came with lots of surprises, and besides this addition, the developers added a few maps, operators, and even some weapons. One of the weapons that have been on everyone’s radar is the M13B, a high-fire rate assault rifle that will be a worthy opponent to the Kastov-74u and M4. If you do not know how to unlock it, make sure you read our article on how to unlock the M13B, you will not regret it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. For more information about the game, go to the official Treyarch Studio Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022