How to Claim Payday 2 Infamous Rewards in Payday 3

Image: Starbreeze

Payday 3 is here, and Payday veterans can claim bonus infamous rewards to show off their achievements from Payday 2. Payday 3 uses a new Starbreeze Nebula account system to allow for crossplay though, so you’ll have to make sure everything is correctly linked in order to get access to your special gear in Payday 3. Once you do so, you’ll be treated to a bunch of unique masks, suits, gloves, weapon presets, and weapon charms to kickstart your heisting career in Payday 3. Here’s what you need to do to claim your Payday 3 infamous rewards.

How to Get Payday 2 Rewards in Payday 3

To claim your infamous rewards in Payday 3, just follow these steps:

Login to your Starbreeze Nebula account. Navigate to your Linked Accounts page and ensure that your Steam/Epic account is linked to your Starbreeze Nebula account. Claim your rewards from your Starbreeze Nebula dashboard. Log into Payday 3 and find your items in your inventory.

Basically, you just need to make sure your Steam or Epic Games Store account is linked to your Starbreeze Nebula account that you’re using to play Payday 3. The game will automatically detect your Payday 2 save data if you’ve linked the right accounts. Some people are encountering issues claiming their infamous rewards though, so if you can’t claim them on your Nebula page, you’ll have to wait for Starbreeze to issue a fix.

Image: Starbreeze

All Infamous Rewards in Payday 3

Here are all the infamous rewards in Payday 3:

Achievement Rewards Payday 2 Veteran – Own Payday 2 on either Steam or Epic Store OG American Dream Mask Becoming Infamous – Reach the first rank of Infamy Old Faithful Weapon Preset Becoming Monstrous – Reach the 25th rank of Infamy Echelon Suit Shit Just Got Real – Complete all contracts on the Very Hard difficulty or above Very Hard Skull Weapon Charm Completely Overkill! – Complete all contracts on the OVERKILL difficulty or above Overkill Skull Weapon Charm Master of Mayhem – Complete all contracts on the Mayhem difficulty or above Mayhem Skull Weapon Charm Overkill Salutes You! – Complete all contracts on the Death Wish difficulty or above Death Wish Skull Weapon Charm A Heister of Legend – Complete all contracts on the Death Sentence difficulty Death Sentence Skull Weapon Charm One More Down, No More to Go – Complete all contracts on the Death Sentence difficulty with the One Down mechanic activated One Down Skull Weapon Charm The End – Complete a certain feat in Payday 2 Fluer-de-Lis Gloves

How to Fix Payday Infamous Rewards Not Syncing

If you’re playing Payday 2 now to try and get the infamous rewards for Payday 3, make sure to restart Payday 2 after reaching a new milestone or things may not sync with Nebula. For example, if you buy Payday 2 and reach Infamy 1, close and restart the game to force it to sync with Nebula so your rewards will unlock in Payday 3.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023