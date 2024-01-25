How to Claim Pre-Order Bonus DLC in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Image: SEGA

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a wide array of pre-order bonuses available for those who purchased the game before launch. If you pre-ordered Infinite Wealth, you’ll get access to a few consumable items and two exclusive Jobs for your party members.

You don’t get access to your bonus DLC right off the bat though, and you’ll have to put quite a few hours into the main story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth before you can claim it. Plus, the Jobs still need to be unlocked just like the rest of the Jobs in the game, and their prerequisites require quite a bit of grinding.

How to Get Infinite Wealth Pre-Order Bonuses

There are two pre-order bonuses for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The first is the Hero’s Booster Pack, which includes a Leveling Set (Small), a Gearworks Crafting Set (Small), and a Job Leveling Set (Small). These items provide minor level boosts to your characters and their chosen Jobs, so you’ll get a decent headstart in early-game combat encounters. The Gearworks Crafting Set also grants you some early-game crafting materials so you can get your party members set up with good gear for the opening hours of the game.

These items will be automatically deposited into your inventory as long as you’ve downloaded the Hero’s Booster Pack from your platform’s digital store. You won’t unlock the Gearworks until Chapter 2 of Infinite Wealth’s main story, however, and the Job system doesn’t open up until Chapter 6, so you won’t have much use for their respective booster items until further in the story.

How to Unlock Linebacker and Tennis Ace Jobs

The second (and more important) pre-order bonus is the Special Job Set. This unlocks the Linebacker and Tennis Ace Jobs for all male and female party members respectively. You don’t get access to these Jobs by default though, so you’ll still need to get further in the story and level up Ichiban’s stats in order to use them.

You unlock the ability to change Jobs during Chapter 6 of Infinite Wealth’s main storyline. The Alo-Happy Tours business offers new Jobs for each of your party members, but they have hefty price tags and personality stat requirements depending on the Job you want. To get the Linebacker Job, Ichiban’s Confidence must be at least level 5. For Tennis Ace, you’ll need to raise Ichiban’s Charisma to level 5. Personality stats can be raised by forming Aloha Links with Hawaii’s citizens, completing substories, or taking quizzes at the Ounabara Vocational School.

The Special Job Set is the most important of Infinite Wealth’s pre-order bonuses, so don’t forget to claim the pair of Jobs once you’ve put enough hours into the game. If you didn’t pre-order Infinite Wealth, the Special Job Set is also available as a standalone DLC purchase for $4.99 on all platforms.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2024