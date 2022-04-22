How to Complete Cover Athletes Program MLB The Show 22

The Cover Athletes Program in MLB The Show 22 is live and it allows players to earn a number of in-game rewards for the game. This program, like others will require that players complete specific objectives to earn points which will earn rewards along the way. The Cover Athletes Program requires 90 points to complete and each stage of the program you’ll earn a specific reward for doing so. Read on for all the rewards and tasks required for completing the Cover Athletes Program in MLB The Show 22.

Cover Athletes Tasks: Moments, Missions, Showdown

Completing this task completely to get the full 90 points can be done in a variety of ways. You will definitely need to complete the Ohtani Final Showdown to get the 25 points for that, but a mixture of the Moments and Missions can be completed to accomplish the objective.

Cover Athletes Moments

39 Points Possible (13 Moments at 3 points each)

Hit a HR with David Ortiz – 3 Points

Tally 2 Extra Base Hits with Ryan Howard – 3 points

Get on Base Three Times with Joe Mauer – 3 points

Get on Base Three Times with Joe Mauer – 3 points

Tally 4 Total Bases with Andrew McCutchen – 3 points

Tally 2 Hits, Tally 1 Extra Base Hit with Miguel Cabrera – 3 points

Hit a HR with Josh Donaldson – 3 points

Tally 4 Total Bases with Ken Griffey Jr. – 3 points

Hit a HR with Aaron Judge – 3 points

Tally 2 Extra Base Hits with Bryce Harper – 3 points

Get on Base 2 Times with Javier Baez – 3 points

Tally 6 Total Bases with Fernando Tatis Jr. – 3 points

Strike Out 2 Batters with Ohtani – 3 points

Cover Athletes Missions

33 Points Possible (11 Missions at 3 points each)

Cover Athletes Missions can be completed and earning Parallel XP when using players and teams from the Cover Athletes Pack. You can play any mode in Diamond Dynasty to accomplish this. This can be Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, CPU Play, Mini-Seasons, and Conquest.

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Josh Donaldson – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Fernando Tatis Jr. – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Andrew McCutchen – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Aaron Judge – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Javier Baez – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Bryce Harper – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Miguel Cabrera – 3 points

Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Shohei Ohtani – 3 points

Tally 1,000 PXP with Twins players – 3 points

Tally 1,000 PXP with Red Sox players – 3 points

Tally 1,000 PXP with Mariners players – 3 points

Cover Athletes Showdown

25 Points Possible (1 Showdown Event at 25 points)

Build a squad with Flashbacks and Legends from the Cover Athletes Series Choice Pack. Then take on Shohei Ohtani in the Final Showdown. – 25 pts

Cover Athletes Rewards

10 Points – 500 Stubs

20 Points – The Show Pack

30 Points – 500 Stubs

40 Points – The Show Pack

50 Points – The Show Pack x 3

60 Points – 1000 Stubs

70 Points – Headliners Set 1 Pack (1 Silver or better player item, 2 other players and 1 assorted item. Increased chance to find headliners player)

80 Points – The Show Pack x 5

90 Points – The Show Cover Athletes Pack + 1000 Stubs (includes 1 Diamond Cover Athlete series player item)

Looking for more guides on this game? Check out our guides archive for MLB The Show 22 on Attack of the Fanboy.