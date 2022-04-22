How to Complete Cover Athletes Program MLB The Show 22

The Cover Athletes Program in MLB The Show 22 is live and it allows players to earn a number of in-game rewards for the game. This program, like others will require that players complete specific objectives to earn points which will earn rewards along the way. The Cover Athletes Program requires 90 points to complete and each stage of the program you’ll earn a specific reward for doing so. Read on for all the rewards and tasks required for completing the Cover Athletes Program in MLB The Show 22.
Cover Athletes Tasks: Moments, Missions, Showdown
Completing this task completely to get the full 90 points can be done in a variety of ways. You will definitely need to complete the Ohtani Final Showdown to get the 25 points for that, but a mixture of the Moments and Missions can be completed to accomplish the objective.
Cover Athletes Moments
39 Points Possible (13 Moments at 3 points each)
- Hit a HR with David Ortiz – 3 Points
- Tally 2 Extra Base Hits with Ryan Howard – 3 points
- Get on Base Three Times with Joe Mauer – 3 points
- Get on Base Three Times with Joe Mauer – 3 points
- Tally 4 Total Bases with Andrew McCutchen – 3 points
- Tally 2 Hits, Tally 1 Extra Base Hit with Miguel Cabrera – 3 points
- Hit a HR with Josh Donaldson – 3 points
- Tally 4 Total Bases with Ken Griffey Jr. – 3 points
- Hit a HR with Aaron Judge – 3 points
- Tally 2 Extra Base Hits with Bryce Harper – 3 points
- Get on Base 2 Times with Javier Baez – 3 points
- Tally 6 Total Bases with Fernando Tatis Jr. – 3 points
- Strike Out 2 Batters with Ohtani – 3 points
Cover Athletes Missions
33 Points Possible (11 Missions at 3 points each)
Cover Athletes Missions can be completed and earning Parallel XP when using players and teams from the Cover Athletes Pack. You can play any mode in Diamond Dynasty to accomplish this. This can be Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, CPU Play, Mini-Seasons, and Conquest.
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Josh Donaldson – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Fernando Tatis Jr. – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Andrew McCutchen – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Aaron Judge – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Javier Baez – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Bryce Harper – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Miguel Cabrera – 3 points
- Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athletes Shohei Ohtani – 3 points
- Tally 1,000 PXP with Twins players – 3 points
- Tally 1,000 PXP with Red Sox players – 3 points
- Tally 1,000 PXP with Mariners players – 3 points
Cover Athletes Showdown
25 Points Possible (1 Showdown Event at 25 points)
Build a squad with Flashbacks and Legends from the Cover Athletes Series Choice Pack. Then take on Shohei Ohtani in the Final Showdown. – 25 pts
Cover Athletes Rewards
- 10 Points – 500 Stubs
- 20 Points – The Show Pack
- 30 Points – 500 Stubs
- 40 Points – The Show Pack
- 50 Points – The Show Pack x 3
- 60 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 70 Points – Headliners Set 1 Pack (1 Silver or better player item, 2 other players and 1 assorted item. Increased chance to find headliners player)
- 80 Points – The Show Pack x 5
- 90 Points – The Show Cover Athletes Pack + 1000 Stubs (includes 1 Diamond Cover Athlete series player item)
Looking for more guides on this game? Check out our guides archive for MLB The Show 22 on Attack of the Fanboy.