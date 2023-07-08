Image: Candywriter

Bitlife is known for having some truly usual challenges, all of which have players complete a series of related tasks. One such challenge is Full Metal Soldier, which tasks you with creating an although horrible, dutiful Marine. Now, so that you can complete the challenge and get your reward, here’s how to complete the Full Metal Soldier Challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete The Full Metal Soldier Challenge in Bitlife

Differently from what you might expect, the challenge won’t task you with being the model soldier, instead, you will be able to complete the Full Metal Soldier Challenge in Bitlife by enlisting in the Marines before hooking up with an enlistee, murdering your commanding officer, surviving 2 or more deployments, and then getting honorably discharged.

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps and thus complete the Full Metal Soldier Challenge in Bitlife below:

How to Enlist in the Marines in Bitlife

You can join the Marines in Bitlife by simply selecting Job before heading to Military and then to Marines after your character reaches adulthood. You can also join the Marines right after completing High School.

How to Hook up With an Enlistee

After joining the Marine ranks, you will be able to hook up with any of your co-workers, including in this case an Enlistee by opening the Job tab and then selecting Marines. Once at the Marines Tab, you will be able to perform the action by heading to Co-Workers, selecting an Enlistee among them, and then clicking on Hook Up.

It’s important to point out that although whether or not you will be able to get together with your colleague is not up to you, having great looks will definitely increase your character’s odds.

How to Murder Your Commanding Officer in Bitlife

You can murder your Military Officer in Bitlife by first heading to the Activities Menu before selecting the Crime tab. Once at the tab, just pick your target and then the way you wish to kill them.

How to Survive 2+ More Deployments

Differently from all the other tasks needed to be completed in order to complete the challenge, you cannot prompt a deployment, as the opportunity to go on each one will appear randomly during your character’s military career. With that said, after accepting a Deployment, you will be able to survive it by simply completing its set minigame.

The minigame in question is fairly simple to Minesweeper and will task you with uncovering the titles while also dodging the hidden bombs.

How to Receive an Honorable Discharge in Bitlife

You will be able to receive an honorable discharge in Bitlife by heading to the Marines Menu and then selecting Discharge.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 8th, 2023