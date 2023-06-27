How to Crossplay Harry Potter Magic Awakened: Phone, PC, Wizarding World, and More

Image: Warner Bros. International Enterprises

Are you wondering how to crossplay Harry Potter Magic Awakened with your phone, PC, Wizarding World, and more so you can play with friends, share your data across multiple platforms, and pull in your wizard information from all those magical quizzes you took? Before embarking on your journey to Hogwarts to become a wizard, you should know some essential facts. You may be surprised by the answer to this question, so let’s dive in and explore everything you need to know.

Can You Link Harry Potter Magic Awakened with PC, Wizarding World, and More?

Warner Bros. International Enterprises

No, you cannot link Harry Potter Magic Awakened with PC, Wizarding World, or anything outside of your mobile device if you’re in a region that just gained access to the game during the worldwide launch on June 27, 2023. This means you can’t play on both PC and mobile devices or pull in data from your Pottermore quizzes, like your sorting hat results or wand type.

However, you can link your game to the same WB Games Account you used for Hogwarts Legacy, allowing you to save your progress in the cloud. You will even earn additional rewards, like in-game currency, for connecting your game to a WB Games Account, making it worthwhile.

This doesn’t mean you can’t play Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC if you don’t care about crossplay or linking to a WB account. Remember that you won’t be able to link your accounts, sync your progress across multiple devices, or play with fellow wizards on mobile devices. You will be stuck on one platform until crossplay and linking features are released.

No indication of when the ability to crossplay Harry Potter Magic Awakened with your phone, PC, or Wizarding World will be available. However, the Portkey Games Support page states: “We are still finalizing the development of a PC version of Harry Potter Magic Awakened and will share more details on its release.” You should follow them on Twitter, @hpmagicawakened, to stay updated on when this functionality will be implemented so you don’t lose data or in-game purchases.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023