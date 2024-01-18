How to Defeat Sergeant Yeehaw in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Image: Graffiti Games

The first boss you’ll encounter in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is Sergeant Yeehaw, a deep-fried and partially French-cut potato with a big badge and a bigger gun. To progress deeper into the Botanical Bank, you must put this wannabe cowboy out to pasture.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately for you, I know the best way to cook this potato before he serves you up on a smoky platter. Here’s how to beat Sergeant Yeehaw in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

How to Find Sergeant Yeehaw in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Image: Graffiti Games

Sergeant Yeehaw is the easiest boss to find in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. After you’ve bought the Pickaxe off the Dark Web and used it to chisel away the Ol’ Stinky Statues blocking off the northernmost section of the Fancy Foyer, head west through the only unlocked door. You’ll arrive in the Cowboy Courtroom, standing before Sergeant Yeehaw’s bench.

How to Beat Sergeant Yeehaw

Image: Graffiti Games

Once he’s finished delivering his villainous monologue, Yeehaw will drop down and start the fight. The Sergeant is armed with a big machine gun that fires a burst of bullets that travel in a serpentine pattern. Fortunately, the gun’s fire rate is surprisingly slow, and the Sergeant will stop moving whenever he opens fire with it. Therein lies the secret to fighting the law and winning.

Once Yeehaw unleashes a volley of bullets, it’s pretty easy to dodge out of the way and circle him until you’re in a prime position to return fire safely. You might still be stuck using the Pistol and the Sword you started the game with, but I managed to get the Sub-Machine Gun you get from reaching Research Level One, which can reliably chew through Yeehaw’s health bar.

Once you’ve depleted a third of Yeehaw’s health, the Sergeant will fall back to his bench and call in a few food cops. You can’t hit Yeehaw while he’s up there, so clear out the enemies to lure him back down. Yeehaw will drop back down to attack you. I found out while playing that Yeehaw will leave his perch even if there are still enemies, so clear them out as fast as you can so you don’t get overwhelmed.

Once he’s on the last third of his health bar, Yeehaw will again retreat to the bench and call reinforcements, but this time, he’ll try to take potshots at you with a Sniper Rifle. After a few shots, he’ll drop back down to the battlefield, and by this point, it shouldn’t be hard to finish him off.

What Do You Get For Beating Sergeant Yeehaw?

Beating Sergeant Yeehaw for the first time rewards you with the Green Keycard, which you can use to unlock the door leading into the game’s second area, Seed Stock. Defeating him will also net you his Sniper Rifle, which he’ll drop every time you rematch him.

The Sniper Rifle is one of the better drop-only weapons in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, allowing you to deal respectable damage from a safe distance. Unfortunately, it didn’t suit my playstyle, so I researched it to unlock other weapons I felt more comfortable using.