Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the Construct is not the first big boss fight of Scars Above it is one that can be quite confusing to many players. The Construct is the first boss fight in the game that features unique mechanics that you need to take advantage of in order to defeat it. Let’s go over how to defeat the Construct in Scars Above.

How to Beat the Construct Boss Fight in Scars Above

First Fight

The confusion that many players experience with the Construct is the lack of information given when you first begin the fight. Up to this point, the other bosses you have faced have been simple “hit them till they die” bosses. However, the Construct has some mechanics that you need to understand to make him take any real damage.

In order to fight with the Construct, you are going to need the fire weapon attachment as well as plenty of ammo for it. This is because you will need to thaw parts of the lake in the middle of the arena in order to fight with the Construct.

What you will want to do during the fight is have the Construct stand on the lake and shoot either his legs on the ground his legs are on with fire in order to melt the ice and have the leg fall into the water. Once the leg falls into the lake, the Construct will get stuck and have to spend some time getting its leg out of the water.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While it is struggling to get its leg out of the water, you will want to shoot two more of the Construct’s legs with fire in order to make them fall into the water. With three of its legs stuck in the water, the Construct will collapse a large chunk of ice and fall into the lake.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once it falls into the lake, it will expose some electrical coils on its head. You will want to use the electrical version of the Vera to hit these points and deal massive damage to the Construct. Simply repeat this process until you win the fight.

Second Fight

After the first fight with the Construct, you will be free to progress through some caves and cliffs to get closer to the tram station. However right before you manage to make your way inside the station, you are going to have another run-in with the Construct.

This fight will work the same way as the first fight for the majority of the time. Simply use fire to heat up its legs and have it fall into the lake, then shoot the exposed coils. However, once the boss hits half health it will begin to stick to walls causing you to come up with a different plant.

In order to knock the Construct off the walls, you will need to shoot the four blue power points on the wall the Construct is sitting on with electricity. Not all the points will be visible at once, so shoot all that you can see and keep your eye on the wall for the points you still need to shoot to become visible.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have hit all four points on the wall, a blast will knock the Construct off of the wall and expose more cores for you to shoot at. Once again you just need to repeat this over and over until you manage to fully drain the boss’s health.

You don’t need to worry about running out of ammo during either of these fights as each arena is covered with ammo pickups. In the first arena, plenty of fire and electric plants are around the outside of the lake for you to use for ammo. In the second arena, there are supply points on the wall you can interact with to receive ammo.

- This article was updated on March 4th, 2023