Enshrouded is a fun and well-polished game, but even the best games can have glitches. The flying glitch is a silly one, but you should definitely have a good time with it before it inevitably gets patched.

Even though it’s often called the “flying bed glitch,” it’s actually the player who flies, as if sleeping on a bed. It’s also known as the “nimbus cloud lounge glitch.” Whatever it’s called, if you want to know how to do it, stick around. It’s easier than you think!

How to Do the Flying Glitch in Enshrouded Using a Bed

Find a bed or place one on the ground Make sure there’s enough room around the bed for you to run Make sure that the bed is in a place between you and your destination Run toward the bed and jump over it Interact with the bed while ascending Repeat until it works

As you can see, to reproduce the glitch, you must jump over the bed and interact with it before your character starts to fall. Interestingly, your character will start sleeping but keep the jump’s momentum, causing them to move upward while napping. You might have to do it a few times to make it work. If done correctly, your character will slowly fly towards your destination, reaching heights not possible with standard methods.

With this glitch, you can pretty much reach any area of the game, especially with a decent enough glider. This will make it much easier to locate new spires, farm rare items, skip the Shroud, and locate other survivors like the Hunter and the Farmer.

Remember, this is a glitch, so using it might cause some issues. While flying over certain areas, my game crashed a couple of times. Crashes might also happen if you try to move past the limits of the game’s map, so be careful. Aside from that, have fun taking a nap in the clouds!

