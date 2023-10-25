How to Do the Off the Cage Superman Punch in UFC 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Very few moves in EA Sports UFC 5 are as plastic and exhilarating as an Off the Cage Superman Punch, which is performed when a fighter uses any of the walls of the cage to propel themselves forward before performing the motion of the devastating move.

Given that, mastering how to perform the punch can help you add a little flair to your fighting style, all while adding another tool to your collection. Here’s how to perform both the regular and the Off the Cage Superman Punch in UFC 5.

How to Perform the Off the Cage Superman Punch in UFC 5

You can perform the regular Superman Punch in EA Sports UFC 5 by holding L1/LB and then pressing ◯ + △ / B + Y. The Off the Cage Superman (known in the game as Cage Superman) can be performed by performing the regular Superman Punch with your back facing any of the cage walls. When performing the move, I found out that touching your back to the wall can help avoid performing the regular Superman Punch by accident.

To recap, here’s how to perform both the Superman Punch and the Off The Cage Superman Punch on PlayStation 5 and on both Xbox Series consoles:

PS5

Superman Punch: Hold L1 + ◯ + △

Hold L1 + ◯ + △ Off the Cage Superman Punch: Hold L1 + ◯ + △ while your back is facing one of the walls of the cage.

Xbox Series X/S

Superman Punch: Hold LB + B + Y

Hold LB + B + Y Off the Cage Superman Punch: LB + B + Y while your back is facing one of the walls of the cage.

Only fighters who have the Cage Superman in their move list will be able to perform the Off the Cage Superman Punch. You can check out a fighter’s full move list by pausing the match before heading to Game Help and then to View Moves.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This piece was made while playing EA Sports UFC 5 on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2023