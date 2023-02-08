How to Download the Octopath Traveler 2 Demo

Those hoping to get a taste of the upcoming Octopath Traveler 2 were pleasantly surprised to hear the news of a demo coming their way on February 8, 2023. With the game just a few weeks from release, fans are more excited than ever to get in and see what else is on the table for their next RPG obsession.

But, what do gamers need to do to get their hands on this demo? Thankfully, it’s much easier than expected, and players will get a taste of what’s to come on this new and exciting adventure. Let’s dive into the Nintendo eShop, and find out what players can expect.

How To Find And Download The Octopath Traveler 2 Demo

Players hoping to find this demo will only need to take a few steps to finally claim this as their victory gift, and it’s thankfully much easier than ever expected. The first thing gamers will need to do is grab their Nintendo Switch and make their way over to the eShop. After it has loaded up, find the Search icon, and click on that. It’s located in the top-right-hand corner of the screen.

Once the Search Bar has been brought up, players will just need to type in and search for Octopath Traveler 2. Once this has been done, clicking on the icon will bring up the store page for this particular game, and players should see a Download Demo button available. Press that, and the game will be on its way to your console of choice!

Or, fans that have their Nintendo Account linked online can find the demo here on Nintendo’s Website. Players need to click Download Demo on the webpage, and they’ll receive a notification on their linked console of the progress it is taking.

Gamers on a non-Nintendo system can also find the demo in their respective Shop, with the PlayStation Store listing a separate PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 demo, alongside Steam receiving one at a later date.

Why Can’t I Find The Octopath Traveler 2 Demo?

There is a good chance that since the Direct just happened, it may not be currently available on the eShop just yet. However, as the night and days go on, the demo will likely appear much easier to find.

Octopath Traveler 2 will be available on February 27 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023