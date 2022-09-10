One of the key features in Splatoon for days past on the Wii U (remember that console?) was the art posts that carried its way through the series, showcasing the talents of the players while in the hub area. That hasn’t changed in Splatoon 3. In Splatsville, players can show off their fun and weird artistic endeavors and communicate via the art posts with one another while waiting for a match. While the feature truly shined on the Wii U, talented artists found their own unique ways to showcase their art on the Nintendo Switch. Here is how the feature works and how to draw art posts in Splatoon 3.

Art Posts in Splatoon 3

To draw an art post in Splatoon 3, you need to find the red mailbox in Splatoon 3’s main lobby area, Splatsville. This is fairly simple to find, since you can head over to the right once you spawn in. To base it on landmarks, you will be able to locate the red mailbox across the street from Man-o’-Wardrobe, or just to the left of Hotlantis. You can’t miss it.

Players will be allowed one drawing at a time. You can choose to create a “General” post, or make one specific to Splatfest if one is up and running. Once you have the drawing interface in front of you, these are the controls to make your beautiful masterpiece:

Erase – B

Draw – A

Draw/Erase Size – L and R

Zoom – X

Undo and Redo – ZL and ZR

Erase all – L3

Rotate drawing space – Y

Save and Quit – Minus

Post (to a linked Facebook or Twitter) – Plus

Other players will be able to see your masterpiece once you have your post saved and they walk up to you. There are terms and services when it comes to posting, so if you feel some hesitancy before posting, look those over as you may have your post taken down or your account banned from online play. Posts from other players may also appear as graffiti throughout the lobby area, so keep your eyes peeled!

Splatoon 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.