How To Earn And Use Heavenly Delight Tickets In Neon White

As you make your way through Neon White, you’ll be rewarded for your “good deeds” by receiving Heavenly Delight tickets that you’ll be able to redeem for great prizes! You may be in Heaven on a mission to eliminate demons, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a little fun in the meantime.

You’ll need to know how to unlock these tickets, so you’ll be able to partake in the great times that the Believers have in store for you, so let’s find out what we will need to do to make this happen for you! Here’s how you can start earning extra Heavenly Delight Tickets in Neon White!

Heavenly Delights in Neon White

As you continue to make your way through the game, you’ll need to keep pushing for greatness. You can’t always finish a mission on Bronze or Silver, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re pushing for Gold or Ace Medal whenever possible to help increase your Neon Rank. You’ll need to hit specific levels before you take on a new mission from Gabby to start earning these tickets, which then can be redeemed within the Cathedral.

When you initially view the Delights board, it looks like you may need to start stacking up tickets to redeem them, but each spot on the board only requires one ticket, you’ll just need to make sure that you’ve cleared the prior Delight before you can access the next. You’ll start off with things nice and slow, like ice cream or a movie day, and work your way towards a shiny new Katana.

If you’re looking to get the best ending possible in Neon White, you’ll have some help with getting these Heavenly Delight tickets, since you’ll need to hit gold or Ace medals to unlock the ability to hunt for presents in the levels. You’ll have plenty of levels to zoom through in glorious 60fps on your quest to bring redemption to your name, so get to it, Neon!

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.