Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to earn Candles of Hope in Darkest Dungeon II fast? We’ve got you covered if you want to rack up Candles of Hope in Darkest Dungeon II. The game’s new progression system requires players to amass and wisely spend this in-game currency to unlock the Altar of Hope, which provides invaluable hero upgrades, items, and additional content to make future expeditions smoother. But don’t stress – we’ve got some top-notch strategies to help you acquire an endless supply of Candles of Hope so you can unlock all of Darkest Dungeon II’s exciting features.

How to Get Candles of Hope Fast in Darkest Dungeon II

When your expedition ends, you are rewarded with Candles of hope based on your performance. You then use these candles to make the next expedition easier. However, there are four strategies you can use to maximize the number of Candles of Hope you earn every expedition.

Wanderer Hero Path

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first strategy is to stick with the Wanderer hero path for all four of your heroes. Doing so will earn 1 Candle of Hope when you reach Inn number two for each surviving hero. While four Candles of Hope may not seem like a lot, they add up over time. Once you have unlocked the expensive hero upgrades and items, you can start using the path system. However, I found that a hero’s path doesn’t become useful until you beat the first Confession.

Related: How to Unlock New Paths in Darkest Dungeon II

Region Goals

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second strategy is to complete the Region Goals. You will be given one objective per region that you can complete to earn additional Candles of Hope. These challenges change every expedition, so make sure to check it out before you leave the inn to make sure you can complete it. For example, you may need to avoid the Hoarder location to complete that region’s objective.

Hero Goals

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third strategy is to complete the goals that all four heroes will be randomly assigned at the start of an expedition. Once completed, you will be rewarded with additional Candles of Hope. For example, you may need to use the Bandage combat item four times to complete a hero’s objective.

Locations with Candles

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fourth strategy is to only travel on paths to locations on the map with a candle icon. You can earn lots of Candles of Hope by following the paths on the map with the candle icon next to them. For the most part, you won’t need to deviate from these paths but watch for any hazards that may cause issues with your expedition.

Note from the author: I created this guide while playing Darkest Dungeon II on my PC through Steam.