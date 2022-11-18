How to Evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers on their quest to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have come across the small and mighty Shroodle in their adventures. A small little doodlebug, this creature eventually evolves into the colorful Grafaiai. But, as players keep one in their party and wait for the magic to happen, Trainers may be wondering when the time will come that they turn into their new form.

No matter if you are playing with EXP. Share on or off, players working towards a complete Pokedex or a new type of Pokemon will be doing whatever it takes to evolve this creature. Since you cannot find a Grafaiai in the wild for a bit of time, evolving a Shroodle will be the fastest way to obtain one. But does it require anything special to unlock its new form?

How To Evolve Shroodle In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since players are likely to encounter a Shroodle in the wild much earlier than a Grafaiai, working alongside this monster will allow players to evolve it rather quickly. Players won’t need to worry about obtaining a special item or having to farm for different items to get this new Poison/Normal-type monster. Rather, it’s a fairly normal evolution route that players will need to follow.

Finding higher leveled monsters and defeating them until Shroodle reaches Level 28 will grant players the welcomed evolution sound and a brief scene showcasing the transformation from one form to another. After this happens, players will become the proud owner of a Grafaiai and be ready to take on the world with their new favorite Pokemon. Now, the next choice for players to make is deciding if they should partake in the Gyms, Starfall Street Bosses, or Titans to put their new monster to the test.

With the sheer amount of content in these new titles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring plenty to the table. With great new additions to the roster like Cylizar and Klawf, players will be able to create the ultimate team to become the newest champion of the Paldea Region, by themselves or with friends.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.