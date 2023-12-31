How to Farm All Special Zombie Types in MW3 Zombies: Mimics, Disciples, and Manglers

Image: Activision

Special zombies are challenging in Modern Warfare 3, but they are still essential to learn about their location. Knowing where to farm special zombies can help collect tons of essence and even complete critical in-game challenges.

Farming Special Zombie Types in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There are three special zombies in MW3 zombies: Mimics, Disciples, and Manglers. Here is how you can farm all three special zombies in MW3 Zombies.

How to Farm Mimics in MW3 Zombies

Players can find and farm Mimics in MW3 zombies in three ways: HVT Contract Missions, inside Aether Nests, or infected strongholds. First, HVT Contract Missions tasks you with finding and killing a certain creature, which, a lot of the time, the creature is a Mimic. Because of this, focusing on completing numerous HVT Contract Missions can lead to a good amount of Mimic kills.

Additionally, players will have a lot of luck finding Mimics within Aether Nests and Infected Strongholds. Like HVT Contract Missions, a Mimic spawn isn’t guaranteed in Aether Nests or Infected Strongholds, but the chance is pretty high. From trial and error, a Mimic appeared three times out of the 5 Aether Nests I entered. In other words, it’s more likely for Mimics to appear than for them to not.

How to Farm Disciples in MW3 Zombies

Players can find and farm Disciples by completing Eliminate the Bounty contracts or within Tier 2 and Tier 3 zones around the map. For Eliminate the Bounty, you will be tasked with killing a particular monster — sometimes being a Disciple.

Considering that the spawn locations of special zombies are random, completing the contracts won’t guarantee a Disciple spawn, so keep this in mind. Then again, considering there are only three special zombies, the odds are favorable. You will have the best luck encountering Disciples by completing these contracts in Tier 2 or Tier 3 zones.

You can farm these contracts by looking at the contract and seeing the zombie listed. If it isn’t a Disciple, cancel the contract and find another one. Repeat the process and complete the contracts mentioning a Disciple, allowing you to maximize Disciple kills.

How to Farm Manglers in MW3 Zombies

Players can farm Manglers in MW3 Zombies by completing Escort contracts. The objective during Escort contracts is to follow an ACV and protect it from the zombies in the surrounding area. You will have to inspect three different Aether Orbs near the ACV, where Manglers have a high chance of spawning in the Aether Orb area.

From personal experience, the Escort Contracts are the best way to farm Manglers as their spawn is almost guaranteed. You can even increase your chance of finding Manglers by completing Escort Contracts in the higher threat zones, such as Tier 2 and Tier 3. Just be prepared for a more challenging fight in these higher threat zones, so make sure your weapons are pack-a-punch to a high level.