Image: Archangel Studios

Those who dive into the dark world of Bleak Faith: Forsaken will come across some very powerful foes. Even the most careful players will receive their fair share of scrapes, forcing them to heal if they don’t want to be torn to shreds. Unfortunately, the healing items in this game are a bit more limited than some might be used to in other games. It might be helpful for anyone struggling with combat to learn how to farm Restorative Fluid in Bleak Faith: Forsaken.

Every Way Players can Farm Restorative Fluid in Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Unlike many other Souls-like titles, Bleak Faith does not have repeatedly-refilling healing items. Players will start out with Lesser Restorative Fluid that will eventually run out if they aren’t careful while fighting enemies or bosses. Thankfully, getting more of these healing items is simple. Killing various enemies throughout the game will cause them to drop restorative fluid, allowing you to freely restock during combat.

As you play through the game, you’ll also earn materials that allow you to craft more Restorative Fluid. All you’ll need is 3 Sludge and 1 Crimson Echinacea to craft one Lesser Restorative Fluid. You can find these by looting enemies after defeating them, alongside a whole slew of other useful materials. Pretty much every way you’ll get your hands on Restorative Fluid is through combat, so you’ll definitely have to learn the game’s systems if you want to survive.

Notably, while players start the game able to equip two of these Restorative Fluids at a time, successful combat encounters will “refresh” the equipped fluid. In other words, if you use one Restorative Fluid and kill an enemy, you might just find yourself back up to two. You’ll be highly rewarded for aggression in Bleak Faith: Forsaken, so keep on fighting through whatever you encounter! After farming enough fluid, your improved skills might lead to you not even needing to use any of it.