How to Fast Travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you —and up to three more players— are given the freedom to bring even more chaos to an already at the blink of destruction Metropolis. But given the size of the city, is it possible to fast travel in the game? And if so, how?

Here’s how to unlock and use fast travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

How to Use and Unlock Fast Travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

You can fast travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice by heading to the map screen and then pressing Up on the control pad. The ability to fast travel will be unlocked after you complete the Data Downloaded Main Mission and unlock the ability to improve your weapon’s augments,

Unfortunately, and as you can see in the image below, you can only fast-travel to the Hall of Justice and nowhere else in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. This means that no matter if you are completing the main story or taking part in postgame activities, mastering the traversal moves of your character of choice is the only way to cover ground fast.

Who is the Best Character for Traversal in Kill the Justice League?

Although all characters are capable of moving swiftly through the map, I found that among the game’s current cast of four, King Shark has the best traversal options. Among his set of abilities, the character is capable of steamrolling while on the ground by running at high speed, as well as performing long jumps capable of covering large distances even in areas lacking footholds.

To make sure you can get access to the full Suicide Squad KJL experience from the get-go, don’t forget to also check out How to Fix Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order Skins Not Showing Up in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

This guide was made while playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2024