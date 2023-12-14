How to Find All Stains in House Flipper 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes, even when you’ve done your job well in House Flipper 2 and your client’s home looks clean, the game might still indicate that not all stains have been removed. So, what can you do to locate these remaining stains?

It might seem a bit tricky at first, but resolving this issue is not as difficult as it appears. There are simple ways to find all the missing dirty spots and unseen stains so you can complete all quests and get 3 stars when finishing a job.

How to Find Missing Dirty Spots in House Flipper 2

You must use your Flipper Sense (by pressing Q on your PC) to light up all the stains that you didn’t finish cleaning. These stains might become nearly invisible once you start cleaning them, and they could be just one click away from being completely removed and recognized as cleaned by the game. However, when you activate your Flipper Sense, these stains will light up completely, as though they were never cleaned.

Although the Flipper Sense might show you the entire stain, it only does it to help you locate the areas where you have to brush a bit more to complete the task. There’s a perk that allows you to spray dirty areas. It helps you clean faster, but it also helps you see the stains cause they glow when you hit them with the spray. In any case, this isn’t overly complicated. Simply walk around the house, press Q a few times, identify what lights up, and clean it.

Once you’ve finished, be sure to activate your Flipper Sense again to confirm that you haven’t overlooked anything or left any area partially cleaned. The Flipper Sense will also reveal dirty windows and trash, so you should start getting used to activating it often anyway. It will save you a lot of time and avoid any annoyance when you don’t know what to do next.

