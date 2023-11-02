How to Find the Secret Area of the Arcade in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While exploring the arcade, you may encounter an iron gate that blocks access to certain boxes. Luckily, it’s not that hard to get there.

You can access this secret area before you leave the arcade, and reaching it is necessary to unlock a specific achievement. Although the process of opening the iron gate is pretty simple, you might miss it if you don’t know where to look.

How to Unlock the Arcade’s Secret Area in Robocop: Rogue City

Clear the arcade of all enemies Go to the owner’s office before leaving the arcade Investigate the Table Use Robocop’s vision to investigate the side of the table that has yellow cables under it Press the button Return to the secret area

Once you take down the arcade’s owner, you probably notice that there’s a locked area in the last room before the owner’s office. If you pay attention closely, you will see yellow cables that go from the gate to the owner’s office. After investigating the table, make sure to use Robocop’s special vision to check the side of the table where the yellow cables go. You should see a green question mark indicating that the table can be analyzed. When you do so, a button will appear.

Pressing this button will open the iron gate. Go back to the previous room to check what is in there. If you have at least 2 points in Deduction, you can check the message pinned on the wall to learn the safe’s combination before leaving the owner’s office. With that out of the way, check the secret area to unlock an achievement and get a few good items. You will find some stolen items, which will grant you some experience points, and an OCP training disk.

OCP training disks are some of the rarest items in Robocop: Rogue City. Collecting one of these will automatically grant you skill points, making them much more valuable than crime evidence or even some side quests.