How to Find Your Common Room in Harry Potter Magic Awakened: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff Common Room Locations

Where are all the common rooms in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

June 27th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are four common rooms in Harry Potter Magic Awakened and it can be very hard to find them since there isn’t a tutorial telling you where to go. Also, the Grand Staircase can be a pain to navigate. Here are the locations of all the common rooms in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

All Harry Potter Magic Awakened Common Room Locations, Explained

To easily go to every common room in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, open your map by clicking on it in the top left corner of the screen.

Here, you can see every room in the Main Tower, which includes all the common rooms. You can fast travel to any location inside and outside the school, including anywhere in Diagon Alley.

Remember, you can only visit your house’s common room. Once you’re in your common room, you can use a mic to chat with nearby players and make new friends.

How to Find Gryffindor Common Room in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

The Gryffindor common room is located in the top section of the Main Tower. Open your map and you’ll find it in the center of the Main Tower near the top. You can also scroll down the list on the left and select Gryffindor common room for easy access.

How to Find Slytherin Common Room in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

The Slytherin common room is located at the bottom of the Main Tower near the Potions classroom. Find the icon or click Slytherin common room on the left to fast travel to it.

How to Find Ravenclaw Common Room in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

The Ravenclaw common room is located at the top of the Main Tower on the right side. You can try to find it by going past the Divination classroom on the Grand Staircase or you can fast travel to it.

How to Find Hufflepuff Common Room in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

The Hufflepuff common room is near the dirt, similar to Slytherin. It’s near the Hogwarts kitchen.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023

