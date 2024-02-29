How to Fix Chocobos Not Spawning During the Chocobo Wrangling Quest in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Have the Grasslands chocobos run away and you can’t find them anymore? I’ve been there, but turns out the solution is much simpler than it seems. Here’s how to make chocobos spawn again in the Find the Tracks quest of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

How to Find Chocobos After They Run Away in Find the Tracks in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go to the area where you first found the chocobos and hold Triangle to restart the quest. It took me a long time to realize how simple it is. No amount of running around and looking for the chocobos will bring them back unless you get to the area where you first found them and hold Triangle. Since the game doesn’t put that prompt in the center of the screen, you might miss it. I know I did. It will be on the top left and that mechanic is used in many other quests.

Once the quest restarts, just do what you’re supposed to. Approach slowly, use the grass to hide, and dodge toward the grass right if a chocobo spots you. You just have to get close enough to Billy’s chocobo so you’ll get a button prompt to wrangle it. You’ll get a cute cutscene with Aerith, Tifa, Cloud, and the chocobo. Once it returns to the ranch, you’ll be able to call it whenever you are in the Grasslands, making traversal much easier.

The first type of chocobo you get in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the classic yellow chocobo. This one doesn’t have any special abilities aside from the ones shared by all creatures of its species. It can run really fast and sniff around to find items whenever a circle pops up on the screen with a question mark in it. As you advance in the game, you’ll find chocobos of different colors that have special skills and add different ways to traverse the Overworld.