Fast Travel is a quality-of-life feature present in most games with large maps these days. Here’s how to use the Fast Travel feature and how to Fast Travel between regions in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Can You Fast Travel to Different Regions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

You can Fast Travel between regions, but this option is not always available, and the way it works will depend on your progress in the story. The first time you’re able to Fast Travel between regions is when you unlock the Chocobo Carriage by completing the Stuck in a Rut quest. You can unlock this quest in the Junon region after talking to Gabe, the owner of the local ranch near the Junon Village.

Each time you visit a new region, you’ll find an equivalent location that allows you to Fast Travel between regions. Be that a heliport, a port, or a landing strip. Eventually, after you’re able to go to all regions in the game, you’ll be granted the option to use the standard Fast Travel to go to any point of interest in the world.

How Fast Travel Works in FF7 Rebirth

In order to Fast Travel in FF7 Rebirth, you need to have visited a point of interest first. Then, all you need to do is open the mini-map, hover the cursor over the point of interest that you want to visit, and press X to Fast Travel to that location. There are some points of interest placed on the map specifically to make your traversal easier. These are called chocobo stops.

Note that Fast Travel can sometimes be disabled depending on the quest that is currently active or your location, so keep it in mind when you decide to advance through the main quest. Also, note that you cannot use Fast Travel to move from one region to another. For instance, if you’re in Junon, you can’t just hover the cursor over a place in the Grasslands and press X to go there. To return to the Grasslands, you must first complete a side quest. This quest can be unlocked by visiting the chocobo ranch in Junon.