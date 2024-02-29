If you’ve reached Junon and still have unfinished business in the Grasslands, we can assist you. This guide will let you know exactly how to return to the Grasslands in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Although you unlock Fast Travel pretty early in the game, it only works for points of interest in the region where you are currently located. Traveling to a different region, such as from Junon to Kalm, is not immediately possible and requires the completion of very specific objectives. Let’s talk about them.

How to Fast Travel From Junon to the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You must unlock Fast Travel between regions by completing the Stuck in a Rut sidequest in the Junon Chocobo Ranch. After talking to Gabe, the owner of the Junon Ranch, you should accept the side quest to gather the carriage parts he needs. First, you’ll need to visit a location marked on your map and speak to another NPC who will request certain items.

Subsequently, you’ll receive a hand-drawn map which can be accessed by pressing L1. You’ll need to guide your Chocobo to sniff out these areas to locate the required items.

A red question mark will appear as you approach the areas marked on the map. This indicates that you’re close enough for your Chocobo to sniff the area and reveal the buried item.

How to Complete the Stuck in a Rut Quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The hand-drawn map won’t pinpoint the exact locations of the parts, but that’s where this guide comes in. Refer to the information below to find each of the requested items, complete the Stuck in a Rut quest, and unlock the carriage that enables you to return to the Grasslands.

The first item is located in a structure in the northern area of the Junon Region, near the city, and not too far from the Ranch.

The second location is significantly closer to the city entrance, near the area where you first caught your Chocobo in Junon.

The third location is even nearer to the area where you captured your Chocobo in Junon, and it’s also much closer to the shore. Once you’ve collected all these items, return to the NPC who gave you the hand-drawn map so get the parts and take them to Gabe in the Junon Chocobo Ranch.