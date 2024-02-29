When you leave Kalm, you might notice that there’s a fence near it and a locked door that prevents you from going any further. If you’ve come across it, you’re probably wondering how to open the locked door near Kalm in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. We’ve got you covered!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a significant improvement from its predecessor, Final Fantasy VII Remake. Not only the combat and graphics are better but the side content is also much more entertaining. Getting through this gate near Kalm is part of the side content, and you can find below exactly what needs to be done to open that chain link gate and find out what is inside.

How to Open the Chain-Link Gate Near Kalm in FF7 Rebirth

To open this door, you must follow the Proto-Relic questline in the Grasslands. Once you visit the first Proto-Relic location and complete the objective, Chadley will tell you where to go next. You’ll clash against the same group of bandits that you had to deal with back in Midgar during Final Fantasy VII Remake. The questline will eventually lead to the bandits hiding in a industrial shed located behind this locked area. This is the last location of the Proto-Relic questline in the Grasslands. This questline is pretty straightforward since Chadley will always tell you exactly where to go and what to do.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Make sure to look for the Proto-Relic icons when exploring the Overworld. Check what they look like in the image above. Only one location per region will be active until completed, which will lead to Chadley giving you the next location. This quest is very basic. You’ll be going to an area of the world map, fighting the bandits, and then moving on to the next location to do the same thing again.

Nonetheless, the Proto-Relic questline is one of the best parts of this game’s side content, and I highly recommend pursuing it. Additionally, the quests vary significantly from region to region, which helps to keep things fresh.

Another interesting thing about the Proto-Relic questline in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the amount of cutscenes contained in it. It varies from the goofiest ones to scenes that help you learn more about the characters. Proto-Relic side quests also have unique creatures for you to fight. So, if combat is one of the aspects you enjoy most about this game, you should make sure to complete all of them.