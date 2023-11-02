How to Fix Disc Required Error in Modern Warfare 3

When you’ve preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the last thing you want to run into is an error reading “Disc Required”. It’s an issue affecting PlayStation players in particular, and if you wanted to play the digital edition early, this can hurt the experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): How to Fix Disc Required Error

As of this writing, it’s a known issue on PlayStation that’s being addressed, but you should take the following steps to address a Disc Required error that pops up for Modern Warfare 3:

❗️ #MW3 Campaign



We're investigating an issue causing some Players to encounter a "disc required" error. Standby for updates.https://t.co/e2hjFaL28M — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 2, 2023

Check that you’ve downloaded Modern Warfare 3 properly, as it functions like DLC especially on PC and PlayStation 5. If playing on Xbox, go to your Call of Duty game card and ensure your Modern Warfare 3 Campaign is installed in the ‘Manage’ menu

Perform a soft-reset on your console and make sure it’s got the latest updates

Check Downdetector to see if others are having similar issues

Verify or repair your installed game

You want to avoid the worst-case scenario of redownloading because, well, it’s Call of Duty, and that series always runs huge file sizes. But if so, try uninstalling and reinstalling specifically the MW3 campaign. Finally, keep an eye on the Call of Duty Twitter account for any official updates.

Why Does the Disc Required Error Happen in MW3?

While the issue is currently being investigated, the spikes on Downdetector speak for themselves in how some players are being affected. It is likely a developer oversight and one of the downsides to DRM when things go wrong. It also means that the fix will likely be quick, especially as it bars players from accessing a game they spent a lot of money on, so be sure to apply our above suggestions and keep an eye out for updates!

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023