Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Palia is the community sim game from Singularity Six which has an array of people venturing into the cozy world on a frequent basis, of course, that can be speedily halted by an error code such as 423. The last thing you’d want before you can escape for a day in the game world is to have that code appear. This article will take you through exactly how to fix error 423 in Palia and what it actually is.

Fixing Error Code 423 for Palia

First of all, error code 423 is actually related to server issues and/or maintenance so you will not be able to fix this error until work is complete or the servers return to being stable. It shouldn’t take too long for things to come back up online but it is worthwhile checking in the official developer discord for any updates.

Related: Palia Early Impressions

If you are still having error code 423 appear even when you have found absolute confirmation servers are back up, I recommend the best thing you can try is to reset the game and also your internet connection along with it. This should give any needed reboot the chance to process and should allow you to get back into the game. For those still having issues, all hope is not lost! You can reach out to the developers via their support page and wait for an actual team response.

Does Error 423 Happen Often in Palia?

Error Code 423 will likely happen fairly often in Palia if it continues to be the automatic error code that goes up whenever there is any server maintenance or outage. This means you will be waiting for this code again to disappear at some point or other. Even though that may be the case, you now have some extra background information on it.

Related: Palia Announced – A New MMO that Combines BOTW, Animal Crossing, and Stardew Valley

With some luck, you shouldn’t be waiting for too long as the developers do always keep the community updated via social platforms. You will be enjoying walking around the beautiful world of Palia again sooner rather than later.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023