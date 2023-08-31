Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When a new piece of equipment, weapon, or item is added to your inventory, it will be marked with an exclamation mark to show that it is a brand-new item. However, the exclamation mark doesn’t disappear after you hover over the item in your inventory, equip it, or use it. While this seems like a minor issue, it can be frustrating if you are like me and like to clear these notifications to keep your UI looking clean. Luckily, there is one way to fix this issue every time. Here’s how to fix exclamation marks not going away in Starfield after looting or buying a new item.

How to Remove Exclamation Marks in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To fix exclamation marks not going away in Starfield, all you need to do is back out of your inventory to the character screen. This will clear any new items from the New Items category and remove exclamation marks from the item itself. This method is the only way that I’ve found to remove exclamation marks in Starfield. To test this, I had other writers at Attack of the Fanboy test my method, and they confirmed it works.

You don’t need to open the New Item category or look at the item itself. All you need to do is open your inventory and back out of it. This fix works for any item Category, so the next time you see those pesky Exclamation Marks, forget about them and know they will be gone the next time you open your inventory. You would figure that equipping an item would accomplish the same thing, but be happy that this method clears out all item exclamation marks simultaneously instead of making you clear each item out like some games.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on PC and Xbox Series S.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023