Are you wondering how to fix Hunt: Showdown press enter to start bug? Nothing is worse than being hyped to play a game but running into a bug that prevents you from playing it when you boot it up. One such error with Hunt: Showdown is the press enter to start bug. This bug will take you to the main splash screen of the game and give you the instructions to “press enter,” but when you press enter, nothing happens, and the game acts like it is frozen. Don’t worry, though. We have the fixes you need to get back into the game. Here is everything you need to know about fixing the Hunt: Showdown Press Enter to Start bug.

How to Fix Hunt: Showdown Press Enter to Start Bug

The Press Enter to Start bug is caused by the game client detecting your Steam client is offline. Whether you are offline or not will determine how we go about fixing the issue. We will discuss two main fixes that players have the most luck with below.

You Are Offline

Hunt: Showdown requires that you are marked as online in the Steam client. If you recently configured your client to be offline, you will need to undo this. To put yourself back online, follow these directions:

Exit Hunt: Showdown Open your Steam Client Navigate to the Steam dropdown menu on the top left Click Go Online… Select the Leave Offline Mode button when prompted

If Steam is showing you as online or you haven’t put yourself offline, then the easiest way to fix this is to kill your Steam client and restart it. This will reconnect your client to the steam servers during the load process.

Note: Steam is known for going offline when your computer is in sleep mode. We recommend you either don’t do this or immediately stop and start your steam client before starting a game that relies on your online status and the Steam servers.

Steam Servers Are Down

If none of the above fixes the Press Enter bug, then that means the Steam servers are down, and there isn’t much you can do except wait for the servers to come back online. This could be as simple as the servers updating every Tuesday at 12:00am Eastern time zone. You can visit the official steam server status page to see the server status when you have these issues.

Hunt: Showdown is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023