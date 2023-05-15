How to Fix Roblox Error 769 – Common Issues and Fixes

Image: Roblox Corporation

Roblox is no stranger to getting a number of errors across the length of its existence and you may wonder how to fix error 769 when it appears. This error could just be a simple server outage but sometimes it can be a fixable issue much more often than not. In this article, we will take you through exactly how to fix error 769 in Roblox.

Roblox Error 769 | How to Fix Quickly

In order to fix error 769 in Roblox we would first recommend running the game as an administrator. This can be done by following the steps we have listed below for your use:

Right-Click the Roblox Launcher from the Desktop Navigate to the top of the window that appeared and click the “Run as Administrator” option. This will have a shield icon on it. Load up Roblox again and you should find that Error 769 does not happen now.

If you have tried that and are still encountering issues then I have another fix for you that will likely have you back in the game very soon. This is to change your DNS settings to Google’s. You can do this by going to your computer settings and then going to Network and Internet and then either WiFi or Ethernet depending on what you use.

Within those settings, you will be able to find DNS settings: select the “Edit” button next to DNS server Assignment then select “Manual” from the dropdown. Proceed to click the toggle next to IPV4 and turn it on. In the “Preferred DNS” box type 8.8.8.8 and in the “Alternative DNS” box type 8.8.4.4. instead. This should fix Error 769 for you.

When Does Robox Error 769 Most Commonly Happen | E.G: The “Teleport Failed” Error?

Sometimes Roblox Error 769 will occur when there is a genuine server outage so if you have tried the fixes and above and haven’t managed to solve it then that could be a reason. Waiting some time and then trying to load the game up again can help. We know it may be tricky to wait a long while so it is worth giving the fixes a shot!

You will be playing through Roblox experiences again in no time. For the time being, keeping a note of the fixes will be important.

