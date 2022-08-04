It’s a bit of a pain in the neck when you want to drop in for a quick few games of Warzone by yourself or with friends and some server queue problems start happening. The thing is, with vague wording such as that, you can’t necessarily pinpoint if you’re the issue or if it’s a server-side issue with Activision-Blizzard. Here, we’ll help you find some ways to fix the annoying server queue bug in Call of Duty Warzone.

How to Fix the Server Queue Bug in Call of Duty Warzone

You might be seeing this message when joining your game today: “Servers are undergoing temporary maintenance. You have been entered into the queue and will be joined to the game shortly.”

You’ll also see that your estimated wait is 0 hours, 0 minutes, and 0 seconds, so what gives? If you feel like your internet connection and your setup overall are fine, you may want to check out Activision’s online service status which you can find by clicking here.

On this page, you can select the game that’s giving you the issue aside from Warzone. Once you have selected your game, it’ll then show the status of each platform and how the servers are doing. At the time of this article being published, it seems that there is an outage for Black Ops III and 4, CoD World War II and Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone.

In the meantime, it might be a good idea to check the connection status on your end. Make sure your platform’s network is doing fine, followed by a router reset, checking if your setup is wired and, if playing wirelessly, your network isn’t obstructed by any sort of downloads, uploads, and anything else that can slow traffic down.

It’ll also be wise to run a speed test via Google or Ookla. It’s recommended to be, at the minimum, 3 MBPS down and 0.5 MBPS up. The higher, the better your Warzone experience will be in general.

Once you have performed the proper diagnostics on your end, all you can do is check Activision’s servers for any further updates on the matter. It’s a bit unfortunate that at the time of this outage, the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship is going on.

Once everything seems to be stable again, go ahead and restart your game. Log back in and hopefully the connection issues, including the Server Queue bug, are gone.

Call of Duty Warzone is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.