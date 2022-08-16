How to Fix Ultimate Team Rewards, Coins, and Points Not Showing Up in Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 is finally here, but some Ultimate Team players are having issues with their rewards and Madden Coins not showing up in their inventories after completing challenges or purchasing packs. It wouldn’t be a new Madden game without a few bugs and connection issues, and as players fill the stands of Madden’s virtual stadiums and take to the field for some good old-fashioned football, they’re bound to run into a few glitches here and there.

If you’re playing the Ultimate Team mode, more commonly known as MUT, in Madden NFL 23, you may be wondering where your Madden Coins, Points, and other rewards are. Maybe you gave into the microtransactions, or maybe you completed an in-game challenge. Either way, your stuff is missing. Here’s how to get it back.

How to Fix Ultimate Team Rewards Not Showing Up in Madden NFL 23

Madden Ultimate Team rewards not showing up or being credited to your account is a server-side issue. First things first, there’s no need to worry. Even if your stuff isn’t showing up immediately, you’ll get it eventually. The game’s servers are just overloaded and EA is having issues delivering items to players in a timely fashion.

To fix your MUT rewards not showing up in-game, close and restart Madden NFL 23. Sometimes backing out to the main menu and restarting Ultimate Team will do the trick, but a full restart is the safest bet. This doesn’t guarantee you’ll get all of your Madden Points or Coins immediately, but this trick has helped some players get at least some of their stuff faster.

On the bright side, you aren’t the only person experiencing this issue. Several players have shared their frustrations on the Madden Ultimate Team subreddit since the game launched in early access on August 16. Rewards are incredibly delayed for just about everyone, even those who spend their hard-earned money on Madden Point microtransactions. Things should smooth out as the servers become more stable and the developers issue more patches.

Madden NFL 23 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.