How to Fix ‘Unable to Update the Minecraft Native Launcher’ Error

Minecraft players will be familiar with encountering several errors from time to time and one of these is the “Unable to Update the Minecraft Native Launcher” error. This can cause some confusion for people as you may not know how to fix the issue. This article will take you through how to fix the Unable to Update Minecraft Launcher error.

Unable to Update the Minecraft Native Launcher Fix

The first step you can take to try and fix the Unable to Update the Minecraft Native Launcher error is to restart the launcher along with a reboot of your computer. It may sound like a simple solution but it can help fix any underlying issues that just need a restart. We would also recommend resetting your WiFi internet connection if you have one while attempting this step.

If you have tried that and haven’t had any luck with it then the most effective method will be to repair the “Gaming Services” app on your computer which will assist you in fixing the launcher issue. There are a few steps that you need to go through for this. However, the method itself is recommended as the fix by Mojang. Follow the steps we have listed below and with luck, you should find the error fixes.

Open up the settings app on your computer, do this by pressing the Windows logo at the bottom left of your screen and then searching for “Settings” — click the cogwheel. From here select the “Apps” tab on the left-hand side. Select “Installed Apps” then navigate to “Gaming Services” which will have a grayscale Xbox Logo attached. Click the three “…” dots which are on show and press “Advanced Options”. After this click “Repair” then try and update the Minecraft launcher again.

How Often Does the Unable to Update the Minecraft Native Launcher Error Happen?

The update launcher error happens occasionally but can be especially prevalent around times when there is a new update for the game. It is useful to keep in mind that the error you are receiving could be one that the developers are aware of and need to fix. Keeping an eye on the official Mojang Support Twitter will also let you keep track of this.

Either way, the “Unable to Update the Native Minecraft Launcher” Error won’t take too long to fix with the methods above and you will be back to playing in no time.

