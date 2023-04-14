Image: Ubisoft

Are you wondering how to fix XDefiant Beta Twitch Drops not working so you can play in the closed beta session? You aren’t alone because players are flooding the XDefiant Twitter page, saying they completed all the required steps in the video. However, they still haven’t received an email from Ubisoft that grants them access to the XDefiant closed beta. So then, how do you fix XDefiant Beta Twitch Drops?

How to Fix Twitch Drops Not Working XDefiant Beta

Twitch Drops aren’t working because you were placed into a randomized queue after claiming and redeeming your Twitch Drop. Therefore, if you haven’t received an email from Ubisoft, you can only fix XDefiant Beta Twitch Drops not working by waiting until your name is pulled from the queue you were placed into. When this happens, you will receive an email with instructions on how to access to the XDefiant Closed Beta.

How to Play XDefiant Closed Beta Using Twitch Drops

If you haven’t gone through the entire process yet and would like to know how then here are the instructions:

Link your Gaming Platform to the Ubisoft Connect profile Go to drops-register.ubi.com to link your Ubisoft Connect profile to your Twitch account Access drops will only be given during the first 48 hours of the XDefiant Closed Beta by Partnered Streamers

After watching a Partnered Streamer for 30 minutes, you will receive a notification in your Twitch account with the drop. To redeem your code, you must follow these steps:

Visit the game redemption website. Log into the website with your Ubisoft account. Select the preferred platform you would like to access the Closed Beta on. Enter your code exactly as it is shown. Select Submit my code.

After claiming your Twitch Drop, you will be placed in a randomized queue. When your position in that queue comes up you will receive a confirmation via email to the address associated with your account with instructions on how to access the Closed Beta for your chosen platform.

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023