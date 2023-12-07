How to Follow Smoke in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Image: Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

When you’re finally able to break loose into the new Avatar game’s wounded landscape, you might find yourself overwhelmed by its scope. Some of the story missions give unclear instructions on where to go next, like how to follow the smoke in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to Follow the Smoke and Fight the RDA in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

If you’re playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and are just starting, you’re no doubt confused by being told to follow the smoke when the RDA attacks your people. In my playthrough, the sky was darkly clouded over to resemble smoke, but you want to look for thin plumes of black smoke rising over the trees, as the game doesn’t provide a clearer marker even with Guided turned on.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Despite a generous time limit in one of the earliest missions of the game, the lack of hand-holding is oddly refreshing, but if you’re not seeing the smoke, get to a high point and look around. It stands out even when there’s a fog in the air, and you’ll be able to put a marker down on the map and run toward it.

Does Smoke Appear in Other Missions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Yes, you’ll often find smoke such as while scouting for RDA facilities like mining installations or outposts, and they can tend to stand out. In fact, they cause pollution to the point of it turning the terrain a barren brown on your world map. This will be especially the case once you’re able to see from atop your ikran, but in general, when you see smoke, it usually means opportunities to clear pollution and even gather some loot.

Generally, whenever you see smoke in the game, it means there’s unexplored territory or present danger in that area. So when you approach these spots, make sure you’re stocked up, craft a full set of arrows, and make sure your food and healing supplies are loaded. Going into these territories can mean anything from armed soldiers, to AMP suits and helicopter transports.