How to Get 3 Stars in All Jobs in House Flipper 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you begin a new job, the game may not provide instructions on how to achieve three stars. Jobs have a general goal in House Flipper 2, but you must always take an extra step.

How to Get 3 Stars in Every Job of House Flipper 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You need to perform your job exceptionally well. Begin around the gold coins that you might see when you arrive at a house. Just work on the house normally and don’t stop as soon as the game says your objective was completed. If you were hired to clean a house, clean every single dirty spot you can find. Walk around, and use your Flipper Sense (pressing Q on PC) to make the stains glow. It will also reveal what to sell and what to throw away.

Related: How to Find All Stains in House Flipper 2

As you start to make progress, the quests will begin to reveal themselves. On PC, press tab to see what the game is now willing to let you know. As long as you don’t consider the job finished the moment you could end the day, you should be able to achieve the 3 stars each time. Once you make progress in any of the quests that award you with a star, the quest should reveal itself to you. Now you can actively work toward the listed goals and ensure that you will have all three stars once the job is finished.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Please be aware that some quests will be simpler than others, and the difficulty will likely depend on the type of job you undertake. For instance, the first jobs might only demand you to clean the house well and take out the trash. However, as things get more complex, you might have to do some serious improvements on your clients house, which may or may not involve serious renovations, before you can claim each star. Luckily, this is exactly what House Flipper 2 players are here for.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023