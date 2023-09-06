How to Get 50 Potatoes in Starfield Easily

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield is packed full of items and resources for you to gather but there is one quest that will require you to gather a whopping 50 potatoes, so you will certainly be on a hunt for them. If you are struggling to locate where they are then you have just joined the vast horde of players looking for these great sustenances. This article will take you through the best method I recommend for getting potatoes in Starfield.

Where to Get Potatoes in Starfield

By far the easiest way to get potatoes in Starfield is surprisingly by purchasing them from certain stores. The best place for this is Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City. It is one of the first buildings you will see on your left as you enter the main street. Potatoes will cost you 35 credits from here in the “Aid” section and they are actually cheaper in this particular store than some others so it will keep your overall cost down.

There will only be a particular amount of potatoes on sale at any one point and this number varies. Buy all the potatoes in stock and then it’s time to go in the back room. Yes, in order to refresh the store’s stock of the gleaming potatoes you need to wait 48 hours so wait for 24 hours twice. I recommend the seat in the back of the store as it is closest to you: no need to go back to your ship. Keep repeating this process until you have the 50 potatoes needed.

Can You Grow Potatoes at Outposts?

No, you cannot grow potatoes in outposts so unfortunately you will have to gather them up by other means such as at the stores. However, mods in the future may change this fact so it is worthwhile keeping an eye out for them. Potatoes are certainly a scarce rarity for players across the galaxies at the moment. Even if that didn’t stop some from hoarding them and letting the potatoes drain out of their ship hatch in beautiful fashion.

Now that you know where to get potatoes easily, it’s time to go and start clearing the general store’s owner in Akila of every trace of his potato supply — leave none of those potatoes rolling in the backroom!

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023