Starfield Outpost Power Guide: How to Create Wires and Generate Power

Starfield continues its trend of adding customizable outposts, and in this case, it can help you add destinations to planets you’ve found bearing helpful resources. Sometimes you need to power its extractor, and other times you might need to power defenses to prevent deadly predators or other forces from harassing your operations. The common denominator here is that each outpost needs power if you wish to run its facilities. Here’s how you can generate power and create wires for your outpost in Starfield!

How Do You Power Your Outpost in Starfield?

There are three primary methods you can use that depend on the planet’s attributes to generate power for your outposts: Solar, Wind, and Helium-3 (3He) in Starfield. They’ll generate power automatically for anything placed in their radius (facilities that use them are highlighted blue), which is the simplest method you can use if you want an extractor grabbing resources ASAP.

To make each basic type of generator you’ll need:

Solar Array

Beryllium x2

Aluminum x4

Copper x3

Wind Turbine

Nickel x3

Aluminum x5

Cobalt x2

Fueled Generator

Tungsten x4

Austenitic Manifold x1

Tau Grade Rheostat x1

Isocentered Magnet x1

How Do You Create Wires for Outpost Power Generators in Starfield?

This option is a bit more obscure, but when you have the outpost menu open and switch to Modify Mode (‘Tab’ or ‘B’) hold the Move button (‘E’ or ‘A’) to access additional options with the generator highlighted. This should show an option for ‘Wire’ which you can then connect and generate power to one of your outpost facilities in Starfield.

This is helpful when ensuring that if you build too many extensions, you don’t lose power to your crucial operations.

Which Power Generator Is Best to Use in Your Outpost in Starfield?

This one’s dependent on what the planet is like. If the planet gets lots of sunlight, the Solar options are reasonable and easy to build. If you wish to use Wind, ensure the planet has a thick atmosphere, indicating gas density for the planet and the potential for wind gusts to power your outpost. You can find the atmosphere stats in the planet map by hitting ‘M’ or accessing the star map from your main menu.

Finally, the Helium-3 fueled generator is the most flexible option giving reliable power in any environment, but the trade-off here is that you’ll need to add Helium-3 to keep it running. The basic version of this generator is the most efficient, so long as you find Helium-3, which is fairly common and can be found and harvested by hand from gas vents on planets that have it, so stay stocked!

