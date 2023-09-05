Starfield Supply Missions: How to Establish Supply Links and Deliver Resources

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You may be wondering how to establish supply links and deliver resources in Starfield. Every player should understand how this concept works, as it can help you expand your outposts and complete supply missions for a boost of experience points and credits. It’s a complicated process, but we are here to help. Read on to discover how to establish supply links between outposts and deliver resources across the galaxy.

How to Establish Supply Links in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The purpose of supply links in Starfield is to deliver resources from one outpost to the next. To establish a supply link, you first need to create an outpost. Next, you want to put down a Cargo Link at the outpost. You can find the Cargo Link under the Miscellaneous section of the outpost builder, and it costs 2 Zero Wire, 2 Beryllium, 12 Aluminum, and 20 Iron.

Once you have a Cargo Link set at your outpost, head to the top of the Cargo Link and interact with the screen on the edge. In this menu, you can connect two Cargo Links, allowing you to deliver resources between the two. If you are in the middle of a supply mission, there will already be another Cargo Link available to select.

Image: Attack of the fanboy

If you want to create your own link outside of a supply mission, you must make a new outpost and put another Cargo Link down at that location. That way, you can deliver resources between your two outposts.

Related: How to Remove Traits in Starfield

How to Deliver Resources With Cargo Links

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Delivering resources with a Cargo Link is simple. All you need to do is put the resources you want to deliver into the red container on the Cargo Link. The red container means outgoing resources, while the green is incoming. So, for example, say you want to deliver 600 Cobalt to a different location for a Supply mission. You would put 600 Cobalt into the red container while the two Cargo Links are connected, and the cargo ship will pick it up.

For the green container representing incoming resources, you will open it up and collect resources when you expect them to be delivered from one of your other outposts.

Keep in mind that the cargo ship that comes to pick up your resources from the Cargo Link can take a while. You should go off and do something else and check back periodically.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023