How to Remove Traits in Starfield

Knowing which trait to choose at the beginning of Starfield can be tricky. There are tons to choose from, so players are expected to make mistakes and end up unsatisfied with the traits they have chosen. The good news is that you’re not locked in after choosing your traits; there are ways to remove all of them. Read further to learn how to remove each trait in Starfield.

All Methods to Remove Traits in Starfield

In the grid below, you will find how to remove all traits in Starfield. Keep in mind that once you remove a trait, there is no way to get it back. Also, you can’t replace a trait, so make sure you are 100 percent positive you want to go through with it.

Trait How to Remove Alien DNA Visit any doctor and pay 10,000 credits for an operation to remove the trait. Dream Home Visit any Galbank location and return your home. Empath Visit any doctor and pay 10,000 credits for an operation to remove the trait. Extrovert Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened located in the Well in Jemison. Freestyle Collective Settler Speak with the Mayor in Akila City. The Mayor is located in The Rock. Hero Worshipped Talk to the Adoring Fan and dismiss him. You can also kill him. Introvert Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened located in the Well in Jemison. Kid Stuff Talk to your parents in Pioneer Town and the option to remove the trait will become available in the dialogue options. Neon Street Rat Find the bartender in Ebbside. Usually bartending at Madam Sauvage. Raise Enlightened Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened located in the Well in Jemison. Raised Universal Head to New Atlantis and speak to Keeper Aquillis. Found in Sanctum Universum. Serpeant’s Embrace Speak to Mir’za in the UC Security Office by the New Atlantis Space Port. Spaced Visit any doctor to remove the trait. Taskmaster Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened located in the Well in Jemison. Terra Firma Visit any doctor to remove the trait. United Colonies Native Head to the Colonial Health and Human Resources office in New Atlantis and speak to Administrator Rookes. Wanted Pay off your 3,000 credit bounty to the Bounty Hunters in The Well in New Atlantis.

Best Traits in Starfield

While each trait has its own benefit in Starfield, a handful stand out and are considered the best. To start, we have Extrovert, which feeds on the mechanic of bringing companions with you on missions and side quests. Extrovert will grant you more oxygen when you have a companion, meaning you can sprint and jump for longer distances, making you more mobile.

Next, we have Hero Worshipped. While having the Adoring Fan around you all the time is annoying, he provides helpful benefits. For example, he has a high Weight Lifting stat, meaning he can hold some gear for you, allowing you to pick more items up during missions, etc. Also, Hero Worshipped helps with the Extrovert trait, considering you’ll always have a companion for missions.

Lastly, Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal is a solid choice. Either choice represents which religion you were raised in, but the benefit is that each religion provides a large chest with many goodies inside. Whether you want to keep the loot inside for yourself or sell all of it to a store, it can go a long way, especially at the beginning of the game.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023