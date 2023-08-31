Starfield Adoring Fan: Where to Find the Hero Worshipper in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Hero Worshipped trait in Starfield is just one of a handful of fun perks that provide a little extra flavor, humor, and a unique way to obtain items in the game. If you pick this trait, an Adoring Fan will be thrilled to join your crew and join you on your space adventures. However, knowing where to find the Hero Worshipper in Starfield isn’t clear as you start the game, but don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s where to find the Adoring Fan in Starfield so you two can go on impressive adventures together!

Where to Find the Adoring Fan in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is a bit of a trick question because the Hero Worshipper in Starfield will actually find you. During both of my playthroughs, I found that he stalked me and finally worked up the nerve to talk to me as soon as I got off the NAT at the Spaceport. This happened after my first visit to The Lodge when I provided them with the Artifact and joined Constellation. After that, I completed the Talk to Sarah quest and was heading to the Spaceport to leave.

During this conversation, you can either embrace his over-the-top fandom of you and assign him to your crew, or you can tell him to pound sound. However, if you do Reject him, I haven’t found a way to find him in New Atlantis again so you may be out of luck and a Trait spot. If you accept him into your crew, you can assign him to your ship and have him be your active companion.

Note: I started two characters, male and female, to see if that would change the gender of the Adoring Fan, and for me, it did not. The Adoring Fan’s appearance was also the same as well, so it appears there is no variation based on your character.

Is the Hero Worshipped Trait Worth It?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Adoring Fan has the following traits:

Scavenging: 1 Star

1 Star Concealment: 1 Star

1 Star Weight Lifting: 2 Stars

While these traits aren’t the best (even Sarah Morgan’s are better than his), this isn’t why you should pick the Hero Worshipped trait in Starfield. Instead, the Adoring Fan will give you random gifts as you progress the game (I won’t spoil what they are), and he will have some pretty funny one-liners whenever you board the ship, land on a planet, or walk around your ship. He won’t make or break your game, but the Hero Worshipper in Starfield will boost your confidence and add some fun flavor to your game.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.