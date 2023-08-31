Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Sarah Morgan is the first companion you will get in Starfield. While her skills are impressive, her goody two-shoes mentality can get old quickly, especially if you build your character to do not-so-good things. While you need her for the first main story quests, it isn’t necessary to have her as your active companion or assigned to your ship once completed. Here’s how to remove Sarah Morgan as a companion in Starfield so you can make another person your active companion or assign them to your ship if you run out of space.

Can You Remove Sarah Morgan as a Companion in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Yes, you can remove Sarah Morgan as a companion in Starfield if you don’t want her following you around. To do so, you have a couple of options depending on how exactly you want to remove Sarah Morgan as a companion.

The first option is to have her stop following you but still leave her assigned to your ship. You can do so using two methods. First, talk to her directly and pick the “I think it’s time we went our separate ways” dialogue option. Second, you can talk to another companion you want to follow and ask them to become your active companion. Doing so will automatically make them your active companion and cause Sarah Morgan to stop following you.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

However, if you want to assign another companion to your ship, you must also unassign Sarah Morgan because removing her as your active companion won’t do so. You can accomplish this by going to your character screen, navigating to the ship section, and finding her in the list of assigned companions shown in the picture above. From here, select the unassign option to remove her from your ship.

How to Make Sarah Morgan Your Active Companion in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Yes, you make Sarah Morgan your active companion in Starfield if you previously removed her. When you remove her as a companion and unassign her from your ship, she will return to The Lodge. Talk to her again, and pick the “Are you ready to head back out” dialogue option. This will cause Sarah Morgan to become your active companion once again.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.