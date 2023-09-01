How to Recruit New Crew Members in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After gaining control of the Frontier and starting the main story quest in Starfield, you can assemble a crew to accompany you on your journey. However, it’s important to note that not all companions are equally beneficial. So, recruiting diverse crew members to assist you in your travels is a good idea. Although it may not be immediately apparent, you can recruit new crew members once you reach New Atlantis. Here’s how to recruit crew members in Starfield so you can build your perfect crew!

How to Get Crew Members in Starfield

The easiest way to recruit new crew members in Starfield is by visiting the Viewport Tavern in the Spaceport of New Atlantis. There is a wide range of crew members for you to recruit based on the needs of your character and existing crew.

The NPCs inside the Viewport Tavern look like every other NPCs going about their day, enjoying a nice drink, but they are recruitable. All you have to do is approach them and start a conversation to start the recruiting process.

Each recruitable crew member will offer different stats and cost different amounts based on how many levels they possess in their skills. For instance, Gideon Aker is a weapon specialist and will offer two stars in Ballistic Weapon Systems and Missile Weapon Systems.

If you are interested in a specific crew member you can pay the rate that they are asking or you can attempt to persuade them to a lower price. If you fail the persuade check you can still recruit them later so don’t worry.

After you pay the crew member you will then need to assign them to your ship using the crew assignment window. In my case I had too many crew members so had to unassign someone so I could assign Gideon to the Frontier. Note: If needed, you can access this crew management screen from inside your character menu.

You can also have these newly hired crew members set as your active companion if you don’t like any of the ones you have currently. Talk to them and pick the “I’d like you to follow me for a while” dialogue option. If you already have an active companion, the game will automatically remove them and add a new one for you.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on PC and Xbox Series S.

