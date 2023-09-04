What Do Red Health Bars Mean in Starfield?

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield has an array of mechanics to get acquainted with and it’s not all just about getting used to your ship, instead red enemy health bars have been confusing some players. This makes sense as when dealing with these you can notice something strange about their behavior. This article will take you through what the red health bars actually represent in Starfield.

Red Enemy Health Bars in Starfield Explained

Red health bars indicate what can be thought of as extra health bars that an enemy has. The red health bars sit under the main health bar in segments so if you are colorblind then that is a great way to tell if an enemy has them. Essentially if there is another solid color found in the base health bar underneath, the enemy has extra protection.

A red health bar segment is destroyed by fully draining the white health bar of an enemy then after that a new white health bar will pop up. This new white health bar is simply just another health bar the enemy has. I would recommend thinking of the red health bar as an enemy’s health refiller since once you take one out, a new main health bar will be back fully.

Have Extra Health Bars Been in Other Bethesda Game Studios Titles Before?

Effectively yes they have, Legendary enemies in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 had health bars in which after dealing a lot of damage, they would suddenly quickly regenerate for one time to full health again. This all in all feels highly similar to what is now in Starfield, except a similar mechanic has just been implemented with visible health bar segments instead.

If you are going into a tougher enemy area in Starfield, I highly recommend making sure you have a lot of excellent weapon upgrades prepared as you will need to deal with a lot more enemy health. It is also better to have some extra medical supplies on standby for these sorts of enemies too.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023