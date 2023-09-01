How to Change FOV in Starfield on PC and Console

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield has a vast array of locations to discover and some of you (like myself) may want to adjust the field of view at points to take in the spectacle of areas you travel through. If you’re on a desperate hunt for any FOV setting then you will be joining a league of others who also will doing the same. This article will take you through how to change the FOV in Starfield.

Can You Change the Field of View in Starfield?

No, similar to how you can’t adjust brightness in Starfield, you cannot change the FOV either. It is unknown why an official option for this has not been added but because there isn’t any you will have to stick to what camera scalings are currently there. There is technically a way to change your field-of-view but that’s only in the Photo Mode so you won’t change anything for the actual gameplay.

Other Ways to Adjust FOV for Starfield On PC

There is one way to make an adjustment to your field-of-view on PC for Starfield but if you are on Xbox you will not be able to do anything. However, when modders have a chance to get sunk into creating for the game, there is a high chance a field-of-view mod will appear. As for the current method on PC, follow the steps written below.

Open up your Folders on your PC via the main taskbar. From there, click on “Documents” in the main left sidebar. Scroll down the list until you locate a folder named “My Games” and open it up. Find the “Starfield” folder in the location and open that up. Once you have done so, you will need to be precise with this next part. Right-click on empty space in the folder and hover over “New” then select “Text Document”. Name the document (precisely) StarfieldCustom.ini. Then from there add the following text and values shown below with paragraphing correct.

[Camera] fFPWorldFOV= 100.0000

fTPWorldFOV= 100.0000

After you do that, open up Starfield again and the FOV will be changed. You can also alter the “100” to another value if preferred. Credit for this FOV adjustment finding should go to the Redditor who worked out how to make these changes to the field of view.

Now that you know how to at least change the existing field-of-view on PC, you can utilize that method for any of your needs. I regret to say again that Xbox users on the other hand will potentially have to wait until a mod is created for it once support for mods is added to the game unless an update adds a FOV setting.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023