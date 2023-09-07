Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Helium-3 is a relatively common source of fuel also known as He-3 in Starfield. It’s necessary for all sorts of things and is a common topic in the game’s world. However, extracting and harvesting this resource can be tricky for players thinking it’s the same strategy as other gathering activities. While this is a potentially riskier resource to get in the game, you’ll find it has immense uses including powering your outposts. Here’s where to harvest Helium-3 (He-3) in Starfield!

How Can You Extract and Harvest Helium-3 (He-3) in Starfield?

Helium-3 can be harvested by either walking up to gas vents where the He-3 lights up on your scanner and pressing ‘E’ or ‘A’, or by using an outpost Helium-3 Extractor. The former option is riskier and you’ll more commonly contract lung damage, but you can’t argue with how quickly you get it in your hands. For the long game though, the extractor is the far better route.

The Extractor – Helium-3 costs the following to craft at your outpost and begin to harvest in Starfield:

Nickel x4

Copper x3

Aluminum x5

All of which are common resources you can mine or purchase across the galaxy. Beyond that, you’ll just need to power this extractor and then you’ll be able to tap the He-3 resource!

Where Can You Extract and Harvest Helium-3 (He-3) in Starfield?

When you’re about to land on a planet, open the planet map and hit ‘R’ or ‘LB’ to show resources. For best results, land on a temperate planet like Antharum (in Akila’s orbit) and you’ll find gas vents, as well as land that shows a green hue under your scanner where you can use your outpost extractor.

This is your best bet in ensuring you get lots of sustainable He-3 which you can use to fuel generators even on planets where wind or solar power isn’t an option!

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023